Steps Afoot For Rapid Development Of Merged Districts: Minster LG&RD

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

Steps afoot for rapid development of merged districts: Minster LG&RD

Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Local Government, Elections, Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the people of the merged districts saying that Quaid-e-Azam rightly called them the sword-wielding arm of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Local Government, Elections, Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the people of the merged districts saying that Quaid-e-Azam rightly called them the sword-wielding arm of Pakistan.

"You zealous people have given practical proof of your courage and patriotism by combating every national challenge with smiling face", he asserted and assured that the provincial government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is striving for the development of all these areas and sufficient resources have been allocated to bring it at par with developed part of the province.

He was talking to a delegation of elders from Mohmand district led by Malak Abbas Rehman, Member Provincial Assembly from Upper Mohmand, who called on him at the Local Government Secretariat Peshawar and apprised him of certain problems and difficulties of the area.

The provincial minister assured that their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

He said KP government was taking concrete steps to rapidly develop and prosper these districts and bring them into the national mainstream like the settled areas.

He clarified that except general funds, additional resources were being allocated for development of the merged districts.

The minister claimed that the government has abolished the policy of discrimination against members of opposition and unlike previous governments this government was equally treating all assembly members and consider them elected representatives of the people by giving importance to their suggestions.

He added that like other merged districts, Mohmand was also having revolutionary changes in all social sectors including education, health, drinking water, agriculture, environment and communication for which Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had issued special instructions.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that concrete steps were also being taken to modernize the TMA and municipal system in Upper Mohmand and for this purpose he issued special instructions and will also visit the area soon, to review the reforms being brought about there, he concluded.

