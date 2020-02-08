Steps afoot to bring Pakistan back on track of economic prosperity

(@FahadShabbir)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for SAFRON and Anti-Drug Shehryar Afridi has that the government has taken concrete steps to bring Pakistan back on the track of economic prosperity.

Addressing a gathering in the Hujra of Haji Rangin Khan Wazir, Federal Minister for Counter-Narcotics Shehryar Afridi said the government was protecting the youth from drugs and ensuring due and modern age facilities to them in their educational institutions.

He said they have to give and promote a softer image of Pakistan to the rest of the world and the govt has taken steps to bring the country back economically sound and strengthen.

He is taking serious steps to provide a coherent education system. Providing a better environment for investment has been ensured.

"We must all support Imran Khan to overcome all these difficulties in the country". He said that while ensuring the elimination of corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prestigious gathering was attended by former candidates National Assembly Haji Rangin Khan, Zubair Bangash, Khalid Bangash, Shakirzhan and former National Assembly candidate Ziaur Rahman. Federal Minister Shehryar Afridi had further said that for 73 years the rulers have looted Pakistan so much that today, when they are being tight-lipped on these corrupt elements, they have all come together in the name of democracy.

"We have made a pledge that we will not do any corruption ourselves or let anyone to do it".

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Rangin Khan and others said the business community should invest their money in Pakistan. He demanded the PTI government to solve the basic problems like water, electricity, gas and health and education facing by people of Hangu district for which we are ready for full cooperation with the government. Rahman Wazir, Shakir Zeeshan Khattak and others also addressed the gathering.