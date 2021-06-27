UrduPoint.com
Steps Taken For Quick Solution Of People Problem: CM Aide

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Steps taken for quick solution of people problem: CM Aide

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that the government was taking effective steps to improve the living standard of the people by resolving their problems on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing a joining ceremony in Hangu. On the occasion, Talib Jan, Haji Gulabat Khan and others along with their families announced to join PTI.

The Special Assistant in his address welcomed all those joining PTI. He said that the involvement of new colleagues would further strengthen the PTI's change agenda in Hangu District and help in highlighting and resolving public issues at the local level.

He said that the completion of the projects launched by the government in Hangu district would not only usher in a new era of development and prosperity but would also provide employment opportunities to the youth at their doorsteps.

Zahoor Shakir said that there is no shortage of oil, gas, forestry and other mineral resources including tourism in the southern districts and these resources will help develop the southern districts including Hangu district.

The government has implemented a number of schemes for welfare of the people of Hangu district heded and said that according to the wishes of the people this time budget had been allocated for mega projects for the development and prosperity of the southern districts.

He said that people were disappointed with the selfishness and vested interests of other political parties and were optimistic about PTI's people friendly politics and PTI will not disappoint them.

