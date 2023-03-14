Stock clearance sales attract women to stock winter outfits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :On the arrival of summer, different clothing brand shops of twin cities offering stock clearance sales have attracted a significant number of women to fill their winter wardrobes.

Many outlets are offering hefty discounts to clear their shelves, and people particularly women are rushing to the nearest stores to get the best deal.

Female shoppers were flocking to different markets and shopping malls enthusiastically to purchase next winter outfits before the style becomes unavailable, said a women shopper who was looking for an outfit of her choice in a shopping mall at Jinnah Super.

Sara, a regular shopper at Aabpara Market, said inflation had forced women to shop for their next winter staples at clearance sales, adding there is no knowing how much the prices of winter clothes would increase when the season arrives.

Meanwhile, another shopping enthusiast Gul, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, said that as the temperature remains relatively cooler and pleasant in GB, "that's why these clothes will stay in use there almost all year.

" "These sales are very helpful as my daughter's wedding is near," she added.

An owner of a famous clothing boutique situated in F-6 told that during the weekend, "we witnessed a lot of consumers who are stocking up their next winter look." "We are offering discounts to make space for displaying the summer collection," she added.

"We are doing brisk business and people are coming and checking out the discounted winter stuff," said a worker in a local shopping mall at G-9 while displaying a 40% discount on clothes.

"Our business is going well and we expect more sales which will further gain momentum in the coming few days," said a shopkeeper.

A customer, Jehangir said, "I have come here with my family to browse through the last stock and enjoy 20 to 40% discounts".

