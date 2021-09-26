UrduPoint.com

Stone Splinters Injure Another Women During Blasting For Stone Crushing Plants In Khanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

Stone splinters injure another women during blasting for stone crushing plants in Khanpur

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :At least one women Sunday injured by the splinters of the stones owing to blast mining for the stone crushing plant at Mohallah Eid Ghah Khanpur.

Most of the people including children and women of Mohallah Eid Ghah escaped from the stone splinters by hiding in the houses but 22 years old wife of Shamariz could not manage to escape and a heavy stone splinter injured her.

During the period of last few years, the residents of Khanpur city and surrounding villages particularly the union council of Pahar Pur was the affectees of the blast mining and stone crushing plants. Owing to yesterday's unprecedented small splinters to huge boulders damaged rooftops, walls and glass windows of the houses and other buildings are badly damaged.

The residents of Mohallah Eid Ghah Khanpur have staged a protest against the stone-crushing plant's illegal blast mining and injury of a woman. The affectees also tried to lodge an FIR against the stone-crushing plant owner but Khanpur police only accepted their application.

Despite the supreme court of Pakistan's verdict against blast mining, many people have been injured and houses have been damaged by the blasting in the same area of Khanpur during the last couple of years whereas many localities of Abbottabad district have also been protested against the blasting mining including the famous mining area of Tarhanna where buildings of the whole village have been damaged by the blasting and precious forests have vanished.

Three years back residents have blamed the Assistant Director (AD) Mining Department and SHO Khanpur for maintaining a false report on the losses of the residents and mentioned the cracks in the buildings by the earthquake not by the blasting mining.

Victims of the blast mining in both districts Abbottabad and Haripur have tried all means but nothing happened for the safety of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Earthquake Protest Supreme Court Police Abbottabad Wife Same Haripur Khanpur Women Sunday FIR All From

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

3 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

4 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

4 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

4 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.