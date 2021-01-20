Strategy devised to resolve public problems at grassroots level: Chief Minister Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that a strategy had been devised to resolve public problems at the grassroots level as composite development was a policy agenda of the incumbent government.

He stated this while talking to different delegations in Sahiwal.

The CM said that 10,000 recruitment were being done in police most transparently, said a handout issued here.

He said complaints about revenue matters were unacceptable and added that in-principle approval had been granted to recruit the necessary revenue staff to overcome their shortage.

Similarly, the recruitment process against approved vacant posts would also be accelerated to better serve the people, he added.

The CM directed the Health secretary to visit the DHQ Hospital in Sahiwal for redressing public complaints, and added that he would also conduct visits to different hospitals to bring necessary improvements in the health sector.

"I would visit the land record centre and public problems would be resolved on the spot," he said. Strict action would be initiated in case of any complaint, concluded the CM.