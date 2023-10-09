Street criminals involved in over 250 robberies arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Old Golimar and Liaquatabad arrested four alleged street criminals involved in more than 250 robberies.

The Rangers recovered a 9mm pistol along with ammunition, 4 snatched motorcycles and 5 snatched mobile phones from the arrested, according to a spokesman for Rangers on Monday.

Arrested were identified as Kamran Shahrukh, Suhail Khan, Huzaifa and Muhammad Rameez alias Raja.

They confessed to committing more than 250 robberies in different areas of the megalopolis.

They also revealed selling snatched motorcycles in parts and snatched mobile phones in different markets by changing their IMEI numbers.

The accused also confessed to snatching a motorcycle, mobile phone and cash at gunpoint from people selling their items online.

Raids were being carried out to nab their other accomplices. The arrested accused along with arms, ammunition and stolen goods had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.