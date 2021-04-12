Strict crackdown on hoarders, profiteers to be intensified during Ramazan: DC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat Monday said that on the special directives of PM Imran Khan Federal administration would take strict punitive crackdown against those responsible for price hike and profiteering during the month of Ramazan.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said administrative officers would work actively to prevent profiteering and hoarding, besides ensuring sale of sugar, ghee, flour and other essential commodities at the government fixed rates throughout the city.

He warned that sale of food items over and above the fixed prices would be intolerable and strict action would be taken against those who did not display price lists at their shops' prominent places.

He said first time federal administration has opened around 25 complaints redressal centres and magistrates deputed which would work actively in sasta bazzars and Sabzi mandi to ensure prompt resolution of public complaints especially during Ramazan.

The Magistrates were tasked to take actions on citizens' complaints received through Social Media as well as other channels.

He added that multiple teams were formed under Assistant Commissioners to ensure regular monitoring of prices of fruits and vegetables across Islamabad.

He said teams had been constituted to check the prices in the capital's urban and rural areas.

The violators of the fixed rate will be dealt with strictly which includes one lack fine, seal of shops and imprisonment for 6 months.

Ramazan Bazaars and mobile utility stores were also set up in the city and it will continue till Eid-ul Fitr, he mentioned.