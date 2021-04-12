UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Crackdown On Hoarders, Profiteers To Be Intensified During Ramazan: DC Islamabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:50 AM

Strict crackdown on hoarders, profiteers to be intensified during Ramazan: DC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat Monday said that on the special directives of PM Imran Khan Federal administration would take strict punitive crackdown against those responsible for price hike and profiteering during the month of Ramazan.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said administrative officers would work actively to prevent profiteering and hoarding, besides ensuring sale of sugar, ghee, flour and other essential commodities at the government fixed rates throughout the city.

He warned that sale of food items over and above the fixed prices would be intolerable and strict action would be taken against those who did not display price lists at their shops' prominent places.

He said first time federal administration has opened around 25 complaints redressal centres and magistrates deputed which would work actively in sasta bazzars and Sabzi mandi to ensure prompt resolution of public complaints especially during Ramazan.

The Magistrates were tasked to take actions on citizens' complaints received through Social Media as well as other channels.

He added that multiple teams were formed under Assistant Commissioners to ensure regular monitoring of prices of fruits and vegetables across Islamabad.

He said teams had been constituted to check the prices in the capital's urban and rural areas.

The violators of the fixed rate will be dealt with strictly which includes one lack fine, seal of shops and imprisonment for 6 months.

Ramazan Bazaars and mobile utility stores were also set up in the city and it will continue till Eid-ul Fitr, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Mobile Social Media Fine Sale Price Government PTV Flour

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 April 2021

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims  58 more lives in Pakistan over l ..

48 minutes ago

PM to deliver the opening statement at ECOSOC

1 hour ago

Bilawal Bhutto tears up PDM’s show-cause notice ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Cent ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.