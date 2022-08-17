UrduPoint.com

Student Aspiring To Become World's Tallest Man

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Like every famous persons who have proved their mettle in various spheres of life a student of 8th class Shankar Kumar has also desired to become world's tallest man particularly after two iconic personalities of Sindh Alam Chana and Naseer Soomro

According to details, 14 year old Shankar Kumar who belongs to Hussain Bux Mari taluka of Mirpurkhas district has a height of 7.2 inches gaining popularity among his classmates in Government Higher Secondary School Khan.

Talking to Media hanker Kumar said that he belongs to a poor family and unable to bear educational expenses He demanded the Provincial Government to fix a reasonable stipend for him so that he could afford his school fees.

