Student killed in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A student was reportedly killed by a speedy car and two others sustained injuries near a government girls high school in Mian Channu on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials and police, the tragic event occurred when the driver lost control over the car, a private news channel reported.

The victim was identified as an 8th-class student. The injured students were shifted to the hospital.