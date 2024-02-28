Open Menu

Student Killed In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Student killed in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A student was reportedly killed by a speedy car and two others sustained injuries near a government girls high school in Mian Channu on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials and police, the tragic event occurred when the driver lost control over the car, a private news channel reported.

The victim was identified as an 8th-class student. The injured students were shifted to the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Student Driver Car Event Government

Recent Stories

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

29 minutes ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

5 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

13 hours ago
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

13 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

14 hours ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

13 hours ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

13 hours ago
 HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enh ..

HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan