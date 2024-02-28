Student Killed In Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A student was reportedly killed by a speedy car and two others sustained injuries near a government girls high school in Mian Channu on Wednesday.
According to rescue officials and police, the tragic event occurred when the driver lost control over the car, a private news channel reported.
The victim was identified as an 8th-class student. The injured students were shifted to the hospital.
