Students from Swabi college witness National Assembly proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A group of students and staff of government postgraduate college Swabi on Wednesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceedings.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser announced their presence in the guests' gallery, parliamentarians welcomed them by thumping desk.