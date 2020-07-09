UrduPoint.com
Students Injure College Professor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Students injure college professor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Two students allegedly attacked and injured their college professor over unidentified issue,said a police spokesman.

According to the details,victim professor of local degree college named Salman-ul-Waheed was brought to shift in critical condition in Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Professor was attacked when he was present in his office.His family ascertained cause of attack as an 'honor issue' while some sources were attributing it to a dispute emerged out over 'vehicle's exchange' between the parties.

Police Station Chowk Sarwar Shaheed registered a case after arresting one of the accused while his accomplice was still missing and wanted.

Further investigation was underway.

