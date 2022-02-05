UrduPoint.com

Students Of GHS Presents Tableau On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022

Students of GHS presents tableau on Kashmir Solidarity Day

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in Havelian and a function was organized at the historic Govt. High School No. 1 (GHS), where students showed their performance and presented a tableau with reference to Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

The children also delivered speeches on the subject of Kashmir.

The principal Govt. High School No.

1 congratulated the children of the school for their brilliant performances on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and all the rivers of Pakistan originate from Kashmir while India is changing the river flow by constructing dams on them.

The principal said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan. We want a plebiscite for the Kashmiris under the UNO resolution to give them the right of self-determination, he said.

