Students Urged To Undergo Thalassaemia Testing Before Marriage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 10:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Speakers in a seminar held in the Gilani Law College, Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Tuesday urged the students to undergo a Thalassaemia testing before the wedding to prevent inherited blood disorder.

They emphasized the importance of screening students for thalassemia and raising awareness among them. The seminar was chaired by Principal Gilani Law College, Dr Samza Fatima, Principal of Gilani chaired the seminar, where Dr Zualfqar Ali Rana, Head of Thalassemia and Cancer Children Hospital, Multan, delivered a lecture on thalassemia prevention.

Dr Kamran Ashfaq, Director Center for Research in Sociology and Social Policy, advised the students to undergo the testing before tying the knot.

Ahmad Nadim Khalid from the Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Programme informed about free screening in Punjab, aiming to save people from diseases like thalassemia.

Maryam Khan discussed the genetic aspects of thalassemia, while Umair Saeed, Director of the Hadiya Foundation, mentioned their organization's support for thalassemic children.

Dr Basit Ramazan motivated students to join the Lines Club and engage in social work to support thalassemic children.

Dr Samza Fatima expressed gratitude to all guests and assured cooperation for future blood donation camps. Many students from various departments participated, and they all underwent thalassemia testing.

