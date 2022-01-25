UrduPoint.com

SU Announces Sports Trials For Admissions To Sportsmen In Bachelor Degree Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

SU announces sports trials for admissions to sportsmen in bachelor degree programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Director Sports (Boys) University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Ajwed Ahmed Bhatti Tuesday informed that trials of sportsmen for admissions in bachelor degree programme for the academic session 2022 under sports quota are being started from tomorrow January 26 and will continue till February 10, 2022.

In an announcement, the Director advised the candidates to bring their required sports certificate to participate in the trials. The sports certificates of the candidates will be scrutinized before trials of different sports disciplines, after which they will be allowed to take part in the trials, he added.

As per the policy, the candidates who obtained 25 marks or above in pre-entry tests conducted by Sindh University Testing Center and applied for admissions to bachelor degree programmes under sports quota are eligible to participate in trials of different games starting from tomorrow January 26, 2022.

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Jamshoro January February From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.