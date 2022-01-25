SU announces sports trials for admissions to sportsmen in bachelor degree programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Director Sports (Boys) University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Ajwed Ahmed Bhatti Tuesday informed that trials of sportsmen for admissions in bachelor degree programme for the academic session 2022 under sports quota are being started from tomorrow January 26 and will continue till February 10, 2022.

In an announcement, the Director advised the candidates to bring their required sports certificate to participate in the trials. The sports certificates of the candidates will be scrutinized before trials of different sports disciplines, after which they will be allowed to take part in the trials, he added.

As per the policy, the candidates who obtained 25 marks or above in pre-entry tests conducted by Sindh University Testing Center and applied for admissions to bachelor degree programmes under sports quota are eligible to participate in trials of different games starting from tomorrow January 26, 2022.