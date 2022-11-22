SU offer nine job-oriented disciplines for academic year 2023: Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has said that admissions to nine job-oriented disciplines/ degree programmes have been offered by the varsity management for the academic year 2023, which are in high demand in the employment market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has said that admissions to nine job-oriented disciplines/ degree programmes have been offered by the varsity management for the academic year 2023, which are in high demand in the employment market.

The youths will get jobs in significant public and private institutions and organizations soon after completing their 4-year BS degree in newly launched disciplines including Forensic Account and Fraud Examination, Disaster Management, Poultry Farming and Management, Data Sciences, Public Health, English Language Teaching, Economics and Finance and Coastal and Marine Sciences, he added.

He said the graduates could also start thriving businesses by learning the ways of success through the National Incubation Center established at Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad, adding that fishing is vital sector, consequently, small ponds could be built on the land of the University of Sindh adjacent to the Karachi Feeder in Jamshoro, which could contribute to the government's efforts to end the food crisis in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries in a bid to commemorate World Fisheries Day here on Tuesday.

The department organized the seminar a day later than the actual day which is observed on November 21.

The Vice Chancellor said that the National Incubation Center (NIC) located in the Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad was fully functional for young graduates of every discipline who could get training and opt for start-up. They will also be given tips to seek funds for their proposed entrepreneurship, before its formal start, he said.

"The NIC will also help the youth to make their respective businesses successful", he said and added that the University of Sindh was not only providing qualified and trained manpower to the country, but it was also toiling to add to government efforts related to food shortage by rearing fish in view of future food needs.

He said that there was enough land of the University of Sindh lying adjacent to Karachi Feeder in Jamshoro, where fish could be reared on a large scale by building different ponds.

However, he said the Higher education Commission Islamabad and the provincial government should come forward to provide funds for the purpose.

Dr. Kalhoro said that the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries of the University of Sindh had received a project from HEC Islamabad for rearing and breeding palla fish, on which research work is going on and the varsity's experts had nurtured palla fish, which are growing for reproduction.

"Almost all teachers of the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries are PhD holders and they are determined to contribute to society in a befitting manner", the Vice-Chancellor said.

He said that the industries should invest in the universities and create a culture of joint research so that the required equipment could be supplied to the industries by producing them in the country.

"Pakistan can only progress by diminishing imports', he said and underlined the need of preparing equipment in the country by developing linkages between the university and industry adding that it will stabilize the value of rupee and create many employment opportunities for the youth.

Dr. Khalid Hussain Lashari, Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, a walk was also organized in connection with World Fisheries Day.