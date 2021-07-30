SU, SAU managements announce varsities closure

The management of University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro and Sindh Agriculture (SAU) University Tando Jam Friday announced the closure of varsities due to prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro and Sindh Agriculture (SAU) University Tando Jam Friday announced the closure of varsities due to prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement here , the University of Sindh Jamshoro and its all constituent campuses as well as Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam would remain closed from July 31, to August 8. All scheduled semester examinations have also been postponed while a new schedule of the examinations will be announced later.

The upcoming examinations in affiliated colleges, institutes and centers of University of Sindh have also been postponed with immediate effect.

According to the announcement, essential services staff members shall continue their duties as per normal routine under strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs.