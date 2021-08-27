Sub engineers stage protest for the approval of their demands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Sub Engineer Welfare Association of Pakistan Friday staged a protest for the approval of demands including scale up-gradation, concessions and technical allowances in front of Abbottabad Press Club.

The protesting engineers said that in various departments of Abbottabad including Local Government, Water Management, TMA, C&W and other departments government should accept the demands of the sub-engineers and also address their issues.

They said that Secretary Irrigation allocated the quota for diploma and B-Tech engineers for grade 18 and won the hearts of the employees.

The protestors demanded that all junior sub engineers should be given grade 16 following secretary Irrigation notification and implement the decision in all departments by promoting the sub engineers in grade 18.

They also condemned the propaganda against Secretary Irrigation and demanded from Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary KPK to take action against the elements involved in the campaign to discredit the Secretary Irrigation.

Qazi Sameer Khan, Wasim Khan, Mubashir Khan, Nasir Nawaz Khan, Jamal Shah, Sajid Qayyum, Basit, Umair Gul while speaking said that the service structure and quota of sub-engineers should be restored.