UrduPoint.com

Sub Engineers Stage Protest For The Approval Of Their Demands

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Sub engineers stage protest for the approval of their demands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Sub Engineer Welfare Association of Pakistan Friday staged a protest for the approval of demands including scale up-gradation, concessions and technical allowances in front of Abbottabad Press Club.

The protesting engineers said that in various departments of Abbottabad including Local Government, Water Management, TMA, C&W and other departments government should accept the demands of the sub-engineers and also address their issues.

They said that Secretary Irrigation allocated the quota for diploma and B-Tech engineers for grade 18 and won the hearts of the employees.

The protestors demanded that all junior sub engineers should be given grade 16 following secretary Irrigation notification and implement the decision in all departments by promoting the sub engineers in grade 18.

They also condemned the propaganda against Secretary Irrigation and demanded from Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary KPK to take action against the elements involved in the campaign to discredit the Secretary Irrigation.

Qazi Sameer Khan, Wasim Khan, Mubashir Khan, Nasir Nawaz Khan, Jamal Shah, Sajid Qayyum, Basit, Umair Gul while speaking said that the service structure and quota of sub-engineers should be restored.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Nasir Nawaz Khan Jamal Shah All From Government

Recent Stories

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

7 minutes ago
 US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

15 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

21 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

26 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

36 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.