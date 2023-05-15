UrduPoint.com

Sub-national Polio Immunization Drive Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Sub-national polio immunization drive starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The sub-national immunization campaign launched on Monday in selected districts of all provinces to vaccinate approximately 23 million children across Pakistan.

The campaign will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will be conducted from May 15-19 in 12 districts of Punjab including Islamabad, 18 districts of Balochistan and 17 districts of Sindh.

While the second Phase will be conducted from May 22 to 26 in 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and May 29 - June 5 in seven districts of Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta.

Approximately 100,000 trained and dedicated "Sehat Muhafiz" will be engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

"I urge all parents and caregivers to ensure the vaccination of eligible children during the campaign to save them from the debilitating disease. Polio is incurable, and vaccines can protect our children," Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said.

"The frontline health workers have been playing a vital role in keeping our children safe from the debilitating effects of polio.

Despite facing many challenges, they have been working tirelessly. We recognise the important contributions of the health workers to achieve the goal of polio eradication," said the Minister.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Dr Shahzad Baig said, "Let's work together and play our part to protect our children from vaccine-preventable disease." "I particularly urge all parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated instead of hiding them or refusing to take the necessary drops during all vaccination drives. It is important to realise that the polio virus still exists in our surroundings, and no child is safe until all children are truly vaccinated." He said that the Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 will be available to assist parents and caregivers in reporting missed children.

He added repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing lifelong paralysis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Immunity May June All From WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers ent ..

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers enter Red Zone

10 minutes ago
 SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

35 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund ..

Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed

60 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary sy ..

Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary system for safeguarding intellec ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.