Subdivision Jandola’s elders call on DPO Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The delegation of elders dignitaries and representatives of the formerly known Khasadar or Lievies from the merged sub-division of Jandola called on the District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Abdul Salam Khalid and discussed various issues of the area here on Thursday.

The delegation congratulated the DPO Tank on assuming the position of district police chief and presented him with the traditional turban.

Expressing gratitude, the DPO Tank said that a new era of peace, development, and prosperity had begun with the introduction of regular policing in the merged districts.

He said that the police and levies or Khasadar force were equal to him and there was a need to work together for the peace and protection of the people and the development of the country.

Superintendent of Police(SP) Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Naseer Khan, DSP Sub-division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, and SHO Jandola police station Ishaq Khan were also present on the occasion.