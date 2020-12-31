UrduPoint.com
Submission Of Nomination Papers For NA-45, PK-63 Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:05 PM

The process of filing nomination papers for by-elections on constituencies NA-45, Kurram and PK-63 Nowshera was completed on Thursday, as 28 aspirants submitted their nomination papers for NA-45 while 10 join the race for PK-63

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The process of filing nomination papers for by-elections on Constituencies NA-45, Kurram and PK-63 Nowshera was completed on Thursday, as 28 aspirants submitted their nomination papers for NA-45 while 10 join the race for PK-63.

Spokesman Election Commission said the Names of final candidates would be issued today (Thursday) while scrutiny of the nomination papers would be carried out up till January 6.

Appeals for or against approval of the nomination papers could be submitted till January 11, the spokesman said adding that the appellate tribunal would release the decisions on such appeals till January 18.

Final list of the candidates would be issued on January 20 while election symbols would be issued to the candidates on January 21. On both vacant seats the election would be held on February 19, 2021.

