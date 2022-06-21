UrduPoint.com

Subsidized Flour Available In City : DC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Subsidized flour available in city : DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidized flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said a total of 156,332 flour bags, out of which 56,453 of 10-kg and 99,879 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points.

He added the price of a 10-kg bag was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidized flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem checked quality, availability and prices of commodities at various departmental stores in Manawa, Wagha, and Jallo Mor besidesimposing Rs 10,000 fine on profiteers.

