SUC Calls For Strict Action Against Elements Involved In Reported Street Crimes In Karachi

Published February 23, 2022

SUC calls for strict action against elements involved in reported street crimes in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Central Additional Secretary Shia Ulema Council Pakistan (SUC), Allama Nasir Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday strongly condemned the reported street crimes in Karachi and called for taking strict action against the elements involved in these incidents.

Allama Nasir Abbas said that the elements involved in the street crimes be unveiled and called upon the Sindh police to cleanse the metropolis of criminals to end the uncertainty from the people.

He said that the families of the victims died in the incidents of street crimes including journalist Ather Mateen are waiting for justice and they be provided justice.

