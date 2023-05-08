UrduPoint.com

Sufi Night Leaves Audience Spellbound At PNCA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Sufi night leaves audience spellbound at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :A large number of Sufi music enthusiasts from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad flocked to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to witness the magical Sufi performance of Ustad Shabih Sen.

In a bid to convey the profound message of Sufism through the universal language of music and to celebrate the country's vibrant cultural heritage, the Society of Asian Civilizations Pakistan orchestrated the enchanting show.

Addressing the audience as chief guest, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women, Nilofar Bakhtiar said that there was a great need to organize cultural events as hate was spreading in every nook and corner of the country.

"As an ardent admirer of peace and a devoted patron of the arts, I firmly believe that art has the unique ability to bring about positivity and promote tolerance in society. In light of this, I am convinced that events of this nature are an absolute necessity in our current time, as they have the power to foster a culture of acceptance and understanding in our beloved country," she said.

As the evening progressed, acclaimed Sufi artist Ustad Shabih Sen took to the stage, delivering a soul-stirring performance in urdu, Persian and Punjabi languages that left the audience spellbound.

The Sufi singer's enchanting voice, coupled with his skillful command over various musical mantras created a magical ambiance that transported the audience into a world of pure bliss.

Shumaila Anjum, a student from Chakwal talking to APP, said that the Sufi genre of music had the ability to captivate its audience unlike any other music.

"Today, Ustad Shabih Sen's magical performance has created a breathtaking atmosphere at PNCA and has pushed everyone into a world of spirituality" she remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Music Student Rawalpindi Chakwal Women From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

15 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

1 day ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

1 day ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.