Sui Gas scheme inaugurated in Dodher Thandhkoi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that the government has tied relations with people and endeavoring to facilitate them at their door step.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a Sui Gas scheme in Dodher Thandhkoi district Swabi.

He said developmental works worth billion of rupees has been initiated in the area and after completion of various projects, it would bring prosperity among people and development in the area.

He said it was top priority of government to facilitate masses as people had given huge mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Referring to inflation, Asad Qaiser said that it was results of wrong policies of past governments.

He said the government was stressing to strengthen the economy of the country and soon this temporary phenomenon of inflation would be controlled.