UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sui Gas Scheme Inaugurated In Dodher Thandhkoi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

Sui Gas scheme inaugurated in Dodher Thandhkoi

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that the government has tied relations with people and endeavoring to facilitate them at their door step

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that the government has tied relations with people and endeavoring to facilitate them at their door step.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a Sui Gas scheme in Dodher Thandhkoi district Swabi.

He said developmental works worth billion of rupees has been initiated in the area and after completion of various projects, it would bring prosperity among people and development in the area.

He said it was top priority of government to facilitate masses as people had given huge mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Referring to inflation, Asad Qaiser said that it was results of wrong policies of past governments.

He said the government was stressing to strengthen the economy of the country and soon this temporary phenomenon of inflation would be controlled.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sui Gas Swabi Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces &#039;Most Beautiful Captive-Bred ..

6 minutes ago

VC IUB for showing responsibility towards Earth in ..

1 minute ago

Lok Virsa organizes screening of film"Justice Leag ..

1 minute ago

Covid-19 Vaccination Center opens at LCCI

1 minute ago

Indian Tech Ministry Issues Last Warning to Twitte ..

3 minutes ago

Fawad invites opposition yet again to discuss elec ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.