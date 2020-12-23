UrduPoint.com
Sui Gas Will Be Provided In NA-55 And 56 With Rs. 4 Billion

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Sui Gas will be provided in NA-55 and 56 with Rs. 4 billion

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said that Rs. 4 billion have been allocated for the provision of Sui Gas to the people of NA-55 and NA-56 Constituencies comprising of 35 villages.

Addressing the inauguration of Sui Gas pipeline laying project at Dhok Khatta Sanjwal, Bolianwal and Dordad Malik Amin Aslam said that the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to provide basic amenities to the people at their doorsteps.

Malik Amin Aslam said that people showed trust upon Prime Minister Imran Khan who vowed to build a new Pakistan and he is now delivering his best.

He said that the enemies of democracy and sugar mafia have once again united against the Prime Minister but he is not frighten because of the unflinching support of the masses.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan approved pipeline laying project keeping in mind the miseries and of people in the winter season.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Bukhari addressing the gathering said taht schools in his constituency will also be upgraded on the self help basis.

The government is issuing Punjab Health Card to provide basic health care to the people while the the government is considering to enhance the insurance cover up to Rs. 1 million.

