Sukkur Municipal Commissioner For Provision Of Clean Water
Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:49 PM
Sukkur Municipal Commissioner, Peer Illahi Bux on Wednesday said that clean water was pre-requisite for good health and authority should provide clean drinking water to Sukkur and its all four taulkas
According to a Spokesperson, the Municipal Commissioner said all possible efforts would be made for this purpose and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.
He directed for the completion of repair and maintenance work within a week. Peer Illahi Bux also directed to formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for availability and quality assurance of water at every filtration plant.