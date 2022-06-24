(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Fans of legendary actor Sultan Rahi are celebrating his 84th birthday on Friday who won millions of hearts of cinema lovers by his rock-hard personality and voice like a thunder.

Rahi, The Sultan of Punjabi cinema was born on 24 June 1938 in Saharanpur, India and migrated to Pakistan with his family after partition.

The superstar of Lollywood started his filmy career in 1959 as a supporting role in film "Baghi", but he earned an extraordinary fame in the late 60,s and 70,s by doing movies like Maulla Jutt, Sher Khan, Wehshi Gujjar, Ghulami, Moti Shair and many more.

During four decades long career, Rahi worked in more than 800 Punajbi and urdu films and won around 150 awards including Nigar awards in 1971 and 1972. His name was got a place in Guinness book of world records as one the most prolific actors.

The flag bearer of Punjabi cinema was shot dead by robbers on 9 January, 1996 during an attempt of robbery on Grand Trunk road, Gujranwala.

Rahi earned the reputation of Clint Eastwood of Pakistan amid his unique style and persona and always will be remembered in the hearts of his lovers.