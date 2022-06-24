UrduPoint.com

Sultan Rahi's 84th Birthday Being Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Sultan Rahi's 84th birthday being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Fans of legendary actor Sultan Rahi are celebrating his 84th birthday on Friday who won millions of hearts of cinema lovers by his rock-hard personality and voice like a thunder.

Rahi, The Sultan of Punjabi cinema was born on 24 June 1938 in Saharanpur, India and migrated to Pakistan with his family after partition.

The superstar of Lollywood started his filmy career in 1959 as a supporting role in film "Baghi", but he earned an extraordinary fame in the late 60,s and 70,s by doing movies like Maulla Jutt, Sher Khan, Wehshi Gujjar, Ghulami, Moti Shair and many more.

During four decades long career, Rahi worked in more than 800 Punajbi and urdu films and won around 150 awards including Nigar awards in 1971 and 1972. His name was got a place in Guinness book of world records as one the most prolific actors.

The flag bearer of Punjabi cinema was shot dead by robbers on 9 January, 1996 during an attempt of robbery on Grand Trunk road, Gujranwala.

Rahi earned the reputation of Clint Eastwood of Pakistan amid his unique style and persona and always will be remembered in the hearts of his lovers.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead World Film And Movies Road Robbery Saharanpur Gujranwala Clint Eastwood January June Family Million Love

Recent Stories

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

49 minutes ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

52 minutes ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

60 minutes ago
 SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls ..

SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls in Sindh

1 hour ago
 PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘ ..

PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘super tax’ on large-scale in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.