'Summary for property rights to Gowala colonies to be sent to Punjab cabinet'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said the summary to give property rights to the Gowala colonies will be sent to the cabinet and the committee will fix new rates on re-transfer of property.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab said this while chairing a meeting on giving property rights to the residents of Gowala Colonies, here on Monday.

Commissioner Lahore Division, DC Lahore, ADCR, Livestock Department and other related department officers participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore Division informed the meeting that the on-ground survey of Gowala Colonies has been completed. The survey teams included district administration Lahore, corporation and livestock officers. The survey teams said that 1300 plots in Gowala Colony Model Town and 617 plots in Harbanspora are under the use of Gowalas (milkmen).