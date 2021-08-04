'Sun of freedom to rise soon in IIOJ&K'

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Convener Dr Zahid Ghani Dar on Wednesday said freedom was the basic right of people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and no one could deny this fact.

Talking to APP, he expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of the IIOJ&K and said sacrifices of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful and the sun of freedom would rise soon.

Dr Zahid said an early peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute had now become vital for sustainable peace in the region, adding that India should withdraw the amendment in law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of the IIOJ&K.

The convener strongly condemned the Indian army's aggression and also expressed grave concern over the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian army in the held valley. He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

He urged the world community to use its influence to pressurize India for halting the larger scalehuman rights violations and killings of the oppressed Kashmiris by the Indian Army in the illegallyOccupied Jammu & Kashmir.