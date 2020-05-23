UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SUP President Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Plane Crash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:50 AM

SUP president expresses grief over loss of lives in plane crash

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh United Party (SUP) President Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah Friday expressed grief over the tragic incident of PIA plane crash in Karachi.

According to SUP spokesman, he was deeply shocked by the loss of precious lives in plane crash and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls in the eternal peace and for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured PIA

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

26 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

26 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

1 hour ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.