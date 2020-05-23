SUP president expresses grief over loss of lives in plane crash

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh United Party (SUP) President Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah Friday expressed grief over the tragic incident of PIA plane crash in Karachi.

According to SUP spokesman, he was deeply shocked by the loss of precious lives in plane crash and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls in the eternal peace and for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.