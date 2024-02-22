Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tree plantation drive

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Aamir Khan Thursday officially commenced Spring Tree Plantation Drive with a formally launched plantation campaign by planting trees within the factory area of the prison facility

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Aamir Khan Thursday officially commenced Spring Tree Plantation Drive with a formally launched plantation campaign by planting trees within the factory area of the prison facility.

During the event, Superintendent Aamir Khan highlighted the plantation goals, revealing plans to plant 150 lemon trees within the jail premises. Additionally, a variety of fruit-bearing, flowering, and other plant species will be introduced, aiming to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings.

Superintendent Aamir Khan emphasized the role of tree planting in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

He stressed the collective responsbility of citizens to plant trees in their homes, neighbourhoods, and vacant areas to safeguard the environment from pollution and ensure a sustainable future.

In line with environmental consciousness, an awareness campaign is set to be initiated among the inmates. This campaign emphasized the significance of forest conservation and tree plantation in combating climate change. The objective of this initiative was to realize the vision of a green Pakistan.