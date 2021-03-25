UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Former President Asif Zardari's Plea To Transfer References From Islamabad To Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:56 PM

Supreme Court adjourns former President Asif Zardari's plea to transfer references from Islamabad to Karachi

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the application of former President Asif Ali Zardari for transfer of four National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references from Islamabad to Karachi till next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the application of former President Asif Ali Zardari for transfer of four National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references from Islamabad to Karachi till next month.

The court adjourned hearing at the request of NAB lawyer.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Bandial said that there were also directions of the Supreme Court on this matter and the would review them.

At present, NAB lawyer Jhanzeb Bharwana had requested for adjournment of the hearing, he added.

He said that Bharwana was quarantined due to Coronavirous infection.

Advocate Farooq H Naek counsel for Asif Zardari pleaded the court to adjourn hearing for 15 days.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that Jhanzeb Bharwana would be recovered in 15 days so the court was adjourning hearing for one month.

Farooq Naek said that he also got the first dose of the covid vaccine but antibodies were formed after the second dose.

