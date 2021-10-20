UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Decides To Probe Delay In Restoration Of Local Bodies In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:53 PM

Supreme Court decides to probe delay in restoration of local bodies in Punjab

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to probe the delay in the restoration of local bodies' in the Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to probe the delay in the restoration of local bodies' in the Punjab province.

The court also summoned the Chief Secretary Punjab, former Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Local Government on the next date of hearing.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the case against the delay in restoration of local governments in Punjab.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Punjab government submitted the notification relating to the restoration of local bodies in the province.

The Chief Justice observed that the notification was not correctly drafted and said that the provincial government considered that it had restored local government institutions.

The petitioner's counsel said that the government had maintained in the Lahore High Court (LHC) that it could not implement the court's orders on restoring local governments. At this, the bench sought all the records of the LHC's legal proceedings.

Justice Mazhar Alam said that the written reply by the Punjab secretary spoke about a summary, sent to the Punjab chief minister on the restoration of local governments.

The Chief Justice said that whoever was responsible for the delay would be held accountable for it.

The court sought certified copies of the LHC's verdicts while ordering a probe into the matter and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Chief Minister Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab All Government Court

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC coope ..

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC cooperation to enhance performance ..

24 minutes ago
 Kenya lifts Covid curfew, unveils stimulus plan

Kenya lifts Covid curfew, unveils stimulus plan

1 minute ago
 Bannu Division Administration meets on polio eradi ..

Bannu Division Administration meets on polio eradication

1 minute ago
 Perpetrator of Last Year's Terrorist Attack in Vie ..

Perpetrator of Last Year's Terrorist Attack in Vienna Acted Alone - Prosecutor's ..

1 minute ago
 LCCI for post-Covid review of FTAs with regional c ..

LCCI for post-Covid review of FTAs with regional countries

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs NAB to submit material regar ..

Supreme Court directs NAB to submit material regarding arrest of Khursheed Shah

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.