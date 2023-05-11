Supreme Court of Pakistan Declares Arrest of Former Prime Minister Khan Unlawful - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported on Thursday.

Khan, the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife.

The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.