UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Of Pakistan Declares Arrest Of Former Prime Minister Khan Unlawful - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Supreme Court of Pakistan Declares Arrest of Former Prime Minister Khan Unlawful - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported on Thursday.

Khan, the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife.

The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Geo TV Wife Islamabad High Court Government Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers inaugurates Sydney office, signs tr ..

Dubai Chambers inaugurates Sydney office, signs trade-boosting MoU with Australi ..

5 minutes ago
 European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; i ..

European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; in UAE

20 minutes ago
 French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED72 ..

French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED726.2 million in 2022

20 minutes ago
 SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

21 minutes ago
 After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arres ..

After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arrested

33 minutes ago
 UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 ..

UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 billion in 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.