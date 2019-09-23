Supreme Court of Pakistan dismisses acquittal plea of suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed the pleas seeking acquittal of three suspects involved in murder case.A three-member bench of Supreme Court (SC) presided over by the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa took up the case for hearing on Monday

During the course of hearing, court while upholding the decision of death sentence of two suspects Muhammad Akbar and Asghar and life imprisonment of one other Afzal has dismissed their pleas of seeking acquittal.Suspects had killed two people upon cricket dispute in Kahore Pakka in 2007 while one other was injured.Criminal court had awarded death sentence to all three suspects.Lahore High Court (LHC) had commuted the punishment of one suspect Afzal from death sentence to life imprisonment.Apex Court while upholding the decision of high court dismissed their pleas of seeking acquittal.