Supreme Court Orders Tenant To Vacate Rented Home Till November 30, Hand Over Keys To Deputy Registrar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:59 PM

Supreme Court (SC) has directed tenant to vacate home till November 30 and hand over its keys to Deputy Registrar SC.A 2-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan took up the case for hearing Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has directed tenant to vacate home till November 30 and hand over its keys to Deputy Registrar SC.A 2-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan took up the case for hearing Friday.During the course of hearing of the case the lady owner of the house told court " I have become tired by attending hearing upon hearings in the court.

I have no money now that I could hire the services of a lawyer. A sum of Rs 4 million is being demanded from me as ransom to vacate the house. If court gives time to Qabza Mafia to vacate house it is feared that these people will not vacate home even after due time".

The counsel for renter took the plea that they had got the house from its owner on rent.

The agreement of this rented house will expire on November 30.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked " court gives two options. First that the application should be dismissed and house will have to be vacated forthwith.

Second option is this that two months time should be given.The lady owner of the house said merit of the case is not being considered.The court maintained that it will ensure possession of the house is handed over to the owner. Such an order will be given that no court will create any hindrance in handing over possession of house.

