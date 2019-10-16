UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Refers NLC Employee Case To FST For Implementation Its 2105 Verdict

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:22 PM

Supreme Court refers NLC employee case to FST for implementation its 2105 verdict

Supreme Court Wednesday referred National Logistics Cell (NLC) employee Mir Saleem Anwar's case to the Federal Services Tribunal (FST) regarding implementation of its 2015 verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Wednesday referred National Logistics Cell (NLC) employee Mir Saleem Anwar's case to the Federal Services Tribunal (FST) regarding implementation of its 2015 verdict.

A two-member apex court bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that Mir Saleem Anwar was recruited in the 1983 and he was terminated from service in 2003 on an alleged corruption charge.

The counsel for the petitioner said the FST restored the employment of Saleem Anwar in 2005 and ordered re-inquiry over the matter.

The department took action and removed Saleem Anwar from the job once again.

Mir Saleem refiled a petition in the FST, he added.

The counsel said the FST reinstated Saleem Anwar in 2009 with perks and privileges. The NLC moved petition in the Supreme Court against reinstatement of his client, he added.

The counsel said the apex court also maintained the FST decision in 2014. Saleem Anwar filed appeal in the FST to get the dues and benefits in 2014 which was accepted, he added.

He said the NLC once again challenged the FST decision in the Supreme Court.

The court after hearing arguments referred the case seeking dues and benefits to the tribunal for implementation of its 2015 judgment.

Saleem Anwar was retired from service in the year 2012.

