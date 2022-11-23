UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Six Murder Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 08:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the interim bail applications of six accused of murder.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the bail applications of murder accused.

During the course of proceedings, the accused were presented through a video link from the Supreme Court Lahore Registry, while the plaintiff in the case, Asifullah himself appeared in the court and said that the accused attacked and tried to take possession of his owned and occupied land and shot and injured his two brothers and two relatives.

He said that the bail of the accused had been canceled by the Lahore High Court, but the accused were not being arrested.

Asifullah said that the accused had a record of various thefts and robberies and belong to the possession mafia and their application for interim bail should be rejected.

Syed Fayaz Ahmed Shirazi, the lawyer of the accused said that there was a dispute between the named accused in the case, Bashir Ahmed, and the plaintiff in the case.

He said that accused Bashir Ahmed tried to get possession of land and pleaded that his client was innocent so his bail before arrest petition should be accepted.

On which Justice Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that if there was a dispute on land then straight fire be fired on opponents.

The court rejected the interim bail application of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused Bashir Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed, Parvez Hayat, Ilyas, Ashraf, Mubasher, Nawaz, Waheed were arrested on the charge of firing and injuring Nadeem Akhtar, Asad Raza, Safdar Ali and Tanveer Abbas at Kadirpur police station of Jhang district and a case was registered against them.

