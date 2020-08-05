UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Seeks Details Regarding Appointments Of All NAB DGs

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:08 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought details regarding appointments of all National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director Generals (DGs).

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam sought appointment details of NAB DGs while hearing a bail application of Muhammad Nadeem Abbasi, an accused of committing fraud by becoming a NAB officer.

During the course of proceedings, the court also issued notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said Muhammad Nadeem was a middle pass and how did he call from Bahawalpur pretending as a NAB officer? He said the accused called the Managing Director (MD) Pakistan State Oil (PSO) as DG NAB.

The middle pass accused had only one buffalo, he added.

He asked how did the accused get the mobile numbers of senior officers? The NAB Prosecutor said that different complaints were received from 22 persons including MD PSO.

The court also expressed annoyance over Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi and NAB Prosecutor Imranul Haq for not providing proper assistance.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

