UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Seeks Details Regarding Laws About Billboards

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:19 PM

Supreme Court seeks details regarding laws about billboards

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed annoyance over the implementation reports submitted by the Defence Housing Authority, cantonment boards and other departments regarding billboards and sought a report on laws about billboards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday expressed annoyance over the implementation reports submitted by the Defence Housing Authority, cantonment boards and other departments regarding billboards and sought a report on laws about billboards.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the suo motu case regarding removal of billboards from public places.

During the course of proceedings, the implementation reports of DHA, cantonment boards and other departments were submitted before the court.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that the billboards had been declared dangerous worldwide. The court in its order had explicitly directed their removal from public places, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court also dismissed all review petitions in the matter.

Advocate Latif Khosa said rules and regulations were set in a meeting with the Additional Attorney General.

Later, the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Suo Motu All From Arab Court Housing

Recent Stories

TECNO joins hands with Airlink to expand its distr ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court declares Auqaf land lease to patrol ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Mubarak ..

28 minutes ago

'Not Entirely Clear' Who Attacked Saudi Oil Facili ..

1 minute ago

Snowden Wants to Return to US, Face Trial if Juror ..

1 minute ago

Farmers Advisory Committee issues fortnightly cott ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.