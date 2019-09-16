Supreme Court seeks details regarding laws about billboards

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed annoyance over the implementation reports submitted by the Defence Housing Authority, cantonment boards and other departments regarding billboards and sought a report on laws about billboards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday expressed annoyance over the implementation reports submitted by the Defence Housing Authority, cantonment boards and other departments regarding billboards and sought a report on laws about billboards.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the suo motu case regarding removal of billboards from public places.

During the course of proceedings, the implementation reports of DHA, cantonment boards and other departments were submitted before the court.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that the billboards had been declared dangerous worldwide. The court in its order had explicitly directed their removal from public places, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court also dismissed all review petitions in the matter.

Advocate Latif Khosa said rules and regulations were set in a meeting with the Additional Attorney General.

Later, the case was adjourned till date in office.