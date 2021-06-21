Supreme Court to hear contempt of court case against PPP worker over using objectionable language

The Supreme Court would hear on Tuesday a contempt of court case against Pakistan People Party (PPP) local worker Masood-Ur-Rehman Abbasi over using objectionable language against the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court would hear on Tuesday a contempt of court case against Pakistan People Party (PPP) local worker Masood-Ur-Rehman Abbasi over using objectionable language against the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

A three-member special bench headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan would hear the case at court room no 5.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) also condemned the statement and stated that the 23rd Executive Committee of SCBAP had been briefed regarding a highly objectionable and horrible video clip of a so-called political representative in which he could clearly be seen using very inappropriate, nonsensical and foul language against the honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan, under the banner of Pakistan People's Party (PPP`s).

The executive committee while condemning the same in strongest of terms opined that it was indeed very unfortunate that such obnoxious remarks had been passed by an uncouth person who preferred to be a public representative.

Use of such filthy language against the "Chief Justice of Pakistan" who was not only a great human being but was also a highly respected, honest and upright justice, was highly condemnable.

The SCBAP and its executive committee alongside the entire legal community was deeply shocked by such an inappropriate slander against the honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan and consider the same as "Assault on Judiciary" which shall never be permitted.

"It is very unfortunate that our political culture is constantly permitting use of vulgar and disgusting language against anyone simply on the basis of difference of opinion and silence of the political regime is actually exacerbating this menace.

Therefore, it would be better if the concerned party leadership may issue a clarification statement and announce its disengagement and disassociation from such foulmouthed person and initiate disciplinary action against him. Nevertheless, SCBAP is of the view that of course, one can disagree with the decisions of the honorable Judges in a civilized manner, but to humiliate the honorable Judges because of their decisions is absolutely unacceptable," reads the press release issued by Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana Secretary SCBAP.

It further stated, "the SCBAP, would therefore, like to take this opportunity to reiterate its commitment that we will not allow any insult to the honor and dignity of the honorable Judges. Let anyone not be mistaken to disrespect and question the dignity and independence of the Judges, the Judiciary, or the Institution in the wake of ulterior moves to defame honorable Judges with false and malicious accusations."It is, therefore, demanded that stern action against the false accusations made by the culprit in the video clip shall be initiated immediately. The SCBAP called upon government to do the needful and arrest the culprit to put him behind the bars so that he could be made an example for the public at large in such a manner that no one dares to repeat this vulgarism ever against the honorable Judges. Necessary steps should also be made at earliest to remove the said video clip from social media immediately and to take other steps for the safety and security of honorable Judges and their families, it added.