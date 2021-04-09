UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court To Hear Khursheed Shah's Bail Plea On April 15

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:36 PM

Supreme Court to hear Khursheed Shah's bail plea on April 15

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed for hearing the bail plea of former opposition leader in National Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday (April 15).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday fixed for hearing the bail plea of former opposition leader in National Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday (April 15).

According to details, a three member bench presided by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear the bail pleas filed by Syed Khyrsheed Ahmed Shah and his son Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah. The court, while fixing the plea for hearing, sent notice to prosecutor NAB.

NAB had alleged that it conducted an inquiry against Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, MNA on receipt of multiple complaints that he was richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a Reference in NAB Court Sukkur.

He was nominated as an accused No.1 in the Reference No.17/2019 along with seventeen others and the Petitioner/ accused in connivance with other co-accused persons accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs 1.229 billion which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also approached the Supreme Court against the decision to grant bail to Syed Khursheed Shah's son-in-law, wife and others.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Syed Khursheed Shah Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah Khursheed Ahmed Wife Man Sukkur April Afridi Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Minister for completion of ongoing development pro ..

13 seconds ago

Chinese Ambassador visits FPCCI

14 seconds ago

Biden to form commission on reform of Supreme Cour ..

15 seconds ago

NAB summons former AC, builder for devouring state ..

17 seconds ago

Man electrocuted to death

18 seconds ago

Zubaida, Majabeen call on Divisional Organizer, BA ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.