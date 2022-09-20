UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Against Khusru Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht on Wednesday

The Supreme Court would hear a petition against former federal minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtyar and former provincial finance minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht regarding allegedly possessing assets beyond means on Wednesday (September 21).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court would hear a petition against former Federal minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtyar and former provincial finance minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht regarding allegedly possessing assets beyond means on Wednesday (September 21).

A three-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Malik would hear the appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s verdict.

The IHC had dismissed Muhammad Ahsan Abid's writ petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

The petitioner had contested his plea general under Article 185 (3) of Constitution against the IHC in December 2020.

According to the petitioner, he had submitted a quo warranto writ petition under Article 199 of the Constitution in IHC which was dismissed on 20-10-2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court September December 2020 Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

Honduras Keeps Ties With Russia, Will Appoint New ..

Honduras Keeps Ties With Russia, Will Appoint New Ambassador in Next Days - Mini ..

52 seconds ago
 Russian National Football Team Will Not Take Part ..

Russian National Football Team Will Not Take Part in Draw for Euro-2024 Qualifie ..

54 seconds ago
 ASEAN desk at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and I ..

ASEAN desk at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase regional t ..

56 seconds ago
 LG minister inaugurates KP's first engineered sani ..

LG minister inaugurates KP's first engineered sanitary landfill cell

3 minutes ago
 Imran trying to return to power trough 'blackmaili ..

Imran trying to return to power trough 'blackmailing & intimidation': Marriyum A ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs CDA to pay compensati ..

Islamabad High Court directs CDA to pay compensations within one month

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.