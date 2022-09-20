Supreme Court to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht on Wednesday

The Supreme Court would hear a petition against former federal minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtyar and former provincial finance minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht regarding allegedly possessing assets beyond means on Wednesday (September 21).

A three-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Malik would hear the appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s verdict.

The IHC had dismissed Muhammad Ahsan Abid's writ petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

The petitioner had contested his plea general under Article 185 (3) of Constitution against the IHC in December 2020.

According to the petitioner, he had submitted a quo warranto writ petition under Article 199 of the Constitution in IHC which was dismissed on 20-10-2020.