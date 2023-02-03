Supreme Court upholds dismissal a Punjab Police Officer for illegally detaining citizen

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the dismissal of the Punjab Police officer for illegally detaining a citizen and rejected the appeal against the dismissal of CIA Lahore Police Officer Liaquat Ali.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Liaquat Ali seeking reinstatement of police service.

During the course of proceedings, the apex court declared that Liaquat Ali's transgression of authority had been confirmed in the departmental inquiry.

It observed that Liaquat Ali illegally held a citizen hostage for three days and had been convicted of misconduct.

The chief justice said that the Supreme Court would not interfere in the departmental inquiry.

The Supreme Court disposed of the case by dismissing the appeal filed for reinstatement of Liaquat Ali.