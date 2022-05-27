Survey report on social-economic conditions of Sindh issued

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Bureau of Statistics of Department of Planning and Development Sindh with the technical cooperation of UNICEF released a survey report conducted on social and economic conditions of Sindh province regarding multiple indicators survey for the year 2018-19.

A program in this regard was held at multipurpose hall of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad, Commissioner SBA Rasheed Ahmed Zardari was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion, Commissioner Rasheed Ahmed said that data of social and economic conditions of male and females is essential for forming public welfare policies and projects by divisional and district administration after Federal and provincial governments. He said that following which the regular work is started. Commissioner said that collection of correct facts and figures during a survey is a laborious job, which takes months and years.

He said that this hard task is completed by the Bureau of Statics of the Department of Planning and Development with the cooperation of UNICEF, which is worth appreciating. Briefing about the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey of Sindh, Deputy Director Bureau of Statics and Survey Coordinator Muhammad Jaffar Kazmi said that link with UNICEF remained intact from year 2000 and the recent survey was also accomplished with the technical cooperation of UNICEF in three phases as per international standard.

Survey report contains data about district wise education, health, supply of potable water, balanced diet and 171 different indicators, 32 strong development objectives and 11 SDGs.

The survey report was completed in three phases while working during years 2003-2004 and 2018-2019. He said that during survey of 20500 houses in 29 districts of Sindh, data was collected about health of children, women and men, potable drinking water, balanced diet, availability of basis facilities and child labor and same was submitted in the steering committee meeting during year 2019 and was later released following the approval of related forums.

Addressing the occasion Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani said that survey work in the country gives tough time to complete. He said that it is the outcome of collective efforts where the role of the Bureau of Statics, apart from government sponsors and academia, is very important. The program was also attended by Director Colleges SBA Shahida Taj Abro, Assistant Director bureau of Statics Sehar Hussain, Assistant Director Abdul Qayoom, SBBU Prof Muhammad Afzal, District Populating Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Prof Dr Salman, Dr Muhammad Afzal, university professors, lecturers and male and female students in large number.