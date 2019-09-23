'Survey started to bring commercial properties along highways into tax net'

Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Abdullah Khan on Monday said that a survey of commercial properties along highways and motorways had been started in order to bring them into tax net

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Abdullah Khan on Monday said that a survey of commercial properties along highways and motorways had been started in order to bring them into tax net.

Talking to APP, after assuming charge of Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, here, he said that a target of Rs 1 billion recovery had been set across the province, adding that after completion of the survey, the department would initiate recovery process.

The director said that he would ensure best service delivery towards the masses and their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

To a query about number plates, Abdullah Khan stated the department was working on it and had contacted the police department to discuss issue of computerized number plates. The police were not demanding original computerized number plates from citizens during checking of vehicles, he added.

The director said they were working on proposal for preparation of smart card and computerized number plates at divisional level.

Earlier, he was welcomed by local staffers on his maiden arrival as Director Excise and Taxation.