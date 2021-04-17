UrduPoint.com
SU's Dean Prof. Saliha Parrveen Passes Away

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh University's Dean faculty of education Prof. Saliha Parrveen has passed away here on Friday. She was 56.

According to spokesman of university of Sindh, Prof. Saliha Parrveen has breathed her last at a local hospital where she had been shifted due to severe chest pain early in the morning.

Prof.

Saliha was posted as Dean faculty of Educationat Sindh University's Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Siddique Kalhoro, Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, officers and professors of the varsity have expressed condolence with the bereaved family on sad demise of professor Saliha Parveen and prayed for the departed souls be in eternal peace.

The funeral of late Prof. Saliha Parveen will be offered on Saturday at her residence near Fateha Chowk area of Hyderabad, SU spokesman said in a statement.

More Stories From Pakistan

