Suspected thieves brutally beaten

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons suspected of being thieves were brutally beaten allegedly by the residents in the jurisdiction of Basti Malook Police Station, here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the security guard, Shah Muhammad informed helpline 15 that two thieves broke into the building and were trying to steal indoor material.

In the meantime, locals caught thieves red-handed and subjected them to torture.

Acting on a tip-off, the police reached the spot and arrested the thieves, who later were identified as Muhammad Irfan and Abdul Qadeer.

Further investigation was in process.