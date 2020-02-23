Swabi police arrested alleged drug smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The police officials of District Swabi foiled an attempt to smuggling marijuana to Punjab and arrested one accused during routine checking near Ghazi Bharota Bridge Shaheed Baba Check Post on Sunday.

According to police, the Tehsil Topi Police of District Swabi on a tip off intercepted a person riding on a motorcycle at Shaheed Baba Check Post during a routine patrolling and detained the suspected motorcycle rider near Ghazi Bharata Bridge.

During interrogations by the police and checking the alleged drug smuggler Nasrullah, hailing from Afghanistan and presently living in District Abbottabad, the police recovered from 5 kg and 300 grams of hashish from the motorcycle's hideouts.

A report in this connection has been registered in the Topi Police Station.